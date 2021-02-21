Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients’ morale

SFAX, Tunisia (AP) — When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the COVID-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus. Yet when the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and in need of joy. The reaction of the patients was immediate, smiling, clapping and some with their fist up celebrated the “concert” while some were surprised to know that it was a doctor playing music. One patient said Saturday that “it’s a wonderful thing.”