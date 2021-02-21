The City of Rockford has declared tonight’s inclement weather as a “Snow Emergency”

ROCKFORD (WREX)- With expected inclement weather conditions approaching Rockford this evening. The city of Rockford has officially declared today a "Snow Emergency."

The "Snow Emergency" will effectively begin this evening at 6:00 p.m. and there may be snowing plowing on residential streets late Sunday evening, depending on storm timing and snowfall amounts.

Residential streets will begin odd and even parking until the city of Rockford considers it no longer necessary.

Updates to the snow emergency will be provided at appropriate times throughout the remainder of the storm.

IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER

• If your street is marked as “No Parking” on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency Declaration allows you to park legally in the restricted area during the time that the Snow Emergency Declaration is in effect.

• Do not assume that you can move your car when the street is plowed. Your car must remain parked appropriately until after the Snow Emergency has been lifted.

• All vehicles must be moved to the correct side of the street at 8:00 a.m.

• The City of Rockford or its contractors are not responsible for plowing alley ways.

If you need more information about the snow emergency or parking please contact Mitch Leatherby at (779)-348-7631.