State Police: 4 killed in suburban Chicago traffic crash

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) --Illinois State Police say four people, including a young child and a teenager, have died in a traffic crash outside Chicago.

The crash happened late Saturday evening in Rolling Meadows. Authorities say all four people who died were in a single vehicle, a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta.

It had stopped on the right side of the road before it was struck by a black 2018 Jeep. Killed were two women, ages 47 and 45, a 17-year-old boy and a six-year boy.

Further details were not immediately released.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

