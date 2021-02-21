State Police: 4 killed in suburban Chicago traffic crash

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) --Illinois State Police say four people, including a young child and a teenager, have died in a traffic crash outside Chicago.

The crash happened late Saturday evening in Rolling Meadows. Authorities say all four people who died were in a single vehicle, a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta.

It had stopped on the right side of the road before it was struck by a black 2018 Jeep. Killed were two women, ages 47 and 45, a 17-year-old boy and a six-year boy.

Further details were not immediately released.