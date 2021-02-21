Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 3:58AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Snow is expected to spread across northern Illinois this

afternoon and far northwest Indiana by early this evening,

generally along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.

The snow may begin with a burst of heavy snow, that may lower

visibilities well under one mile. The snow will slowly diminish

in intensity into the evening hours. Untreated surfaces will

likely become snow covered and slippery. Snowfall amounts of 2

to 3 inches are expected.