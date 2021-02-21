Snowy day gives way to a dry week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As more winter weather moves through the area on Sunday, conditions are expected to be dry by Monday morning. A warm up with sunshine is in store for the next week.

Snowy Sunday:

Heavy, wet snowfall to bring impacts Sunday evening.

As we move into the afternoon, snow showers have moved into the area. Initially, some areas saw sleet mixed in with the snow due to temperatures being above freeze in some spots. A dry slot of air has also caused a break in the snow, with more snow coming in from eastern Iowa into the evening. We expect the snow to stay steady until later tonight.

The dry slot has also affected the expected snow totals for Rockford. 1-2+ inches are possible over a majority of the area, with some spots getting closer to 3 inches.

Road conditions improve after Sunday snow.

Road conditions will begin to deteriorate moving into the rest of the evening. Take caution to traveling with slippery and slick spots possible. Winds have also caused drifted snow along roadways. With the snow showers expected to move out of the area before midnight, roads should be cleared for the Monday morning commute.

As the winter weather leaves the area, more sunshine and warmer temperatures will take you through this next week.

Dry and warmer:

Next week brings relief with a pleasant warm up.

With a few inches of new snow on the ground, conditions next week stay quiet. There will be some cloud cover throughout the week but the weather stays mostly sunny, making temperatures feel warmer.

Temperatures back into the mid to upper 30s, even a 40 degree day is possible early this week. These temperatures are the warmest we have seen in the month of February.

With the Arctic air gone, temperatures still drop into the 20s at night. This is quite the change and increase from the single digits and even below 0 temperatures seen during the first few weeks of this month.

Temperatures are expected to remain average, if not slightly above average, for this week and beyond.