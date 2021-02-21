SIU receives volumes belonging to late inventor Fuller

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University will get a collection of personal books belonging to the late inventor and designer R. Buckminster Fuller, who taught at the school. University officials say the roughly 3,000 volumes are part of a recent donation of artifacts and furniture to a nonprofit dedicated to restoring Fuller’s dome-shaped home in Carbondale. Fuller was known for his futuristic inventions and lived at the home from 1960 to 1971. He died in 1983. University archivist Matthew Gorzalski says that according to a memorandum of understanding some volumes will go to Fuller’s home and others to Morris Library on campus.