SIU Carbondale renews status as ‘Bicycle Friendly’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has earned its second recognition as a Bicycle Friendly University. The League of American Bicyclists awarded SIU with a silver designation. That’s an improvement from the bronze designation it received with its first five-year award in 2016.The league evaluates campuses based on engineering and planning, education and encouragement of biking and enforcement. Karen Schauwecker is SIU’s sustainability program coordinator. She says bicycling is a sustainability measure “that hits the triple bottom line: Social health, environmental benefits and economic prosperity.”