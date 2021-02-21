Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher wins Lott Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to college football’s defensive player who has made the biggest impact on his team. The announcement was made Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. The award is usually given in December, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity. Fisher had 86 tackles as a senior.