Neighbors host car parade for girl returning from hosptial

ROCKFORD (WREX0—On Sunday, Cars lined up and honked their horns in Rockford to celebrate the homecoming of one girl.

Kaitlyn Samaniego was finally able to come home from the hospital after catching COVID-19.

She has down syndrome and was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in December.

After she was diagnosed, she spent weeks in the hospital fighting complications from the virus.

Her step mom says it got so bad that Kaitlyn almost died 6 times.

But as her stepmom says, by the grace of God, Kaitlyn was able to get better and come home.

"It's just so awesome to see the community come together and celebrate somebody," said Samaniego's stepmom Elise Trudo.

Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital