More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters have gathered again all over Myanmar, a day after security forces shot dead two people at a demonstration in the country’s second biggest city. A funeral is also being held for a young woman killed earlier by police in the capital Naypyitaw. She was the first confirmed death among the many thousands who have taken to the streets to protest the February 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Saturday’s deaths in Mandalay, the second biggest city, occurred at a dockyard where security forces were trying to force workers to load a boat. Shooting broke out when nearby residents sought to aid the dock workers.