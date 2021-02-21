Illinois’ top doc says wide vaccine availability months away

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ top doctor says everyone in the state deserves a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it’ll take months for supply to meet demand. Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments in a weekend Chicago Tribune opinion piece come amid complaints of shortages and difficulties in obtaining appointments. The recent blast of winter weather also delayed shipments and canceled appointments. So far, health care workers, residents ages 65 and older and essential workers are eligible. Illinois officials hope to expand this month to people with underlying health conditions, but Chicago and other areas are delaying, citing a shortage.