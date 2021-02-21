Skip to Content

Filing: Proud Boys member considering plea in Capitol breach

New
6:59 pm NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories
Gavel New Web

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) --A Rochester man identified as a member of the Proud Boys is considering a guilty plea in his case stemming from the Capitol riots. A recent filing by Dominic Pezzola's attorney says Pezzola accepts responsibility for his actions and wants to make amends.

Pezzola faces charges including conspiracy and assaulting, resisting, or impeding a Capitol police officer.

Authorities say Pezzola snatched an officer's shield and used it to smash a window and allow other rioters inside.

He also allegedly was seen on video inside the Capitol with a cigar, having what he called a "victory smoke," and boasting that he "knew we could take this" over.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

More Stories

Skip to content