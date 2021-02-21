Democrats choose replacement for Madigan’s vacant House seat

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic leaders have chosen a 26-year-old city ward employee to fill the Illinois House seat left vacant by former Speaker Michael Madigan. Democrats met in Chicago on Sunday and voted for Edward Guerra Kodatt. Madigan resigned from the seat on Thursday. The move came weeks after he decided not to seek re-election for House speaker, a post he held for more than three decades. However, Madigan remains head of the Illinois Democratic Party and held the majority of the weighted vote to choose his successor.