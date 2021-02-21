Center receives grant for work preserving Emmett Till legacy

SUMNER, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi institution is receiving a grant to teach people about the legacy of Emmett Till. The Black teenager from Chicago was killed by white people in Mississippi in 1955, and photos of his mutilated body spurred the civil rights movement. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is giving grants to five projects, including nearly $700,000 to the Emmett Till Interpretive Center in Sumner, Mississippi. The foundation says the center will use the money to support racial healing efforts that include community-building in the Mississippi Delta and work on preserving the legacy of Till and his mother in Mississippi and Chicago.