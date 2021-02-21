Big factor in COVID votes: Would Dems sink first Biden goal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative? Republicans solidly oppose the measure. Democrats’ have a wafer-thin House majority and control the 50-50 Senate only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Democrats have remaining internal disputes over issues like raising the minimum wage. So far, Democrats are signaling that they’re not willing to defeat the entire bill over it. But every lawmaker will have to make their own decision.