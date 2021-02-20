Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

WASHINTON (AP) — Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. A spokesman for the American Conservative Union, Ian Walters, confirms that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP. Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January.