Sunday snow before a pleasant warm up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another round of winter weather makes it way to Rockford on Sunday. The snow will give way to warmer temperatures throughout the week.

Sunday Morning:

Quite morning gives way to a snow afternoon.

After a dry Saturday, Sunday will begin with quite conditions. Clouds are expected to roll into the area in the morning with temperatures slowly making their way to the lower 30s.

Late morning and/or early afternoon, snow showers are expected to begin. As the system continues to move in, snow fall will become heavier at times. This snow will be heavy and wet, unlike the previous snow falls we have seen recently.

Sunday afternoon:

Snowfall rates to increase moving through Sunday evening.

With snow fall becoming steady, some areas will see heavier bands where totals may be higher. As we get through Sunday evening, road conditions will be a concern. Conditions will deteriorate with the snow being heavy and wet, leading to difficulties clearing it and causing slick spots. When clearing the snow around your home, take caution as you shovel.

This winter weather will result in snow totals of about 2 to 4 inches. The storm will move out of the area by midnight, allowing for roads to be cleared by the Monday morning commute. Thankfully, next week will bring lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

Next week's warm up:

Temperatures back in the mid 30s this week.

Saying good-bye to the snow, this next week will bring only dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies for a majority of the week will provide some relief after another round of winter weather. Temperatures will finally be back in the mid to upper 30s with lots of sunshine resulting in pleasant conditions.

Warmer temperatures this week will put Rockford near average after a spell of artic air. This trend will continue with near or above average temperatures for this week even into the first few days of March.