Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 7:59AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Patchy dense freezing fog continues this morning along the I-88,

I-80, and I-65 corridors. With temperatures below freezing, some

of this dense fog may freeze onto elevated and untreated surfaces

resulting in slick conditions.

Be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility on area roadways,

particularly those adjacent to open fields or located in small

valleys. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow

extra travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for

plenty of room between you and other cars.