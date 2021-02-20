Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 7:59AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 7:59AM CST by NWS Chicago ILNew
Patchy dense freezing fog continues this morning along the I-88,
I-80, and I-65 corridors. With temperatures below freezing, some
of this dense fog may freeze onto elevated and untreated surfaces
resulting in slick conditions.
Be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility on area roadways,
particularly those adjacent to open fields or located in small
valleys. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow
extra travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for
plenty of room between you and other cars.