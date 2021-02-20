Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 3:32AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Patchy dense freezing fog has developed early this morning along

the I-80 corridor and may expand in coverage over the next few

hours. With temperatures below freezing, some of this dense fog

may freeze onto elevated and untreated surfaces resulting in slick

conditions.

Be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility on area roadways,

particularly those adjacent to open fields or located in small

valleys. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow

extra travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for

plenty of room between you and other cars.