Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 3:32AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 3:32AM CST by NWS Chicago ILNew
Patchy dense freezing fog has developed early this morning along
the I-80 corridor and may expand in coverage over the next few
hours. With temperatures below freezing, some of this dense fog
may freeze onto elevated and untreated surfaces resulting in slick
conditions.
Be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility on area roadways,
particularly those adjacent to open fields or located in small
valleys. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow
extra travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for
plenty of room between you and other cars.