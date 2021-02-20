Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 12:22AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 12:22AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. With
temperatures below freezing, some of this dense fog may freeze on
untreated surfaces and lead to slick conditions. Motorists should
drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use
low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars. If the dense fog becomes more widespread, a dense
fog advisory may be needed.