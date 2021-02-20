Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 54, Newton 43
Aurora (East) 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 53
Bartonville (Limestone) 57, Canton 42
Beardstown 54, Winchester (West Central) 49
Belleville East 45, Collinsville 38
Belleville West 64, O’Fallon 44
Breese Central 50, Okawville 44
Breese Mater Dei 60, Metro-East Lutheran 41
Carlyle 57, Columbia 45, 2OT
Carmel 61, Lakes Community 51
Centralia Christ Our Rock 71, Mulberry Grove 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61, Tri-County 52
Chicago (Christ the King) 68, Schurz 28
Chicago (Jones) 55, Holy Trinity 51
Chicago King 47, Chicago ( SSICP) 34
Christopher 59, Trico 25
Cobden 70, Elverado 19
Danville 65, Normal Community 49
De La Salle 66, Leo 51
Decatur St. Teresa 71, Maroa-Forsyth 60
Dunlap 64, East Peoria 55
Durand 64, Pearl City 31
East Dubuque 56, Scales Mound 42
Elgin 85, Woodstock 62
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 70, Westmont 40
Evanston Township 53, Glenbard North 43
Fieldcrest 69, Tremont 36
Freeport (Aquin) 63, Galena 55
Geneva 62, Batavia 49
Gilman Iroquois West 60, Cullom Tri-Point 24
Glenbrook South 60, New Trier 53
Griggsville-Perry 55, Springfield Lutheran 24
Hamilton County 45, Gallatin County 34
Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 53
Herrin 47, Carbondale 35
Hersey 45, Schaumburg 30
Highland Park 39, Vernon Hills 37, OT
Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Earlville 41
Hinsdale Central 68, Proviso East 55
Illini Bluffs 83, Midwest Central 63
Lake Forest 64, Libertyville 49
Lincoln 73, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49
Lincoln Way West 58, Sandburg 42
Lockport 58, Stagg 36
Loyola 41, Providence 22
Lyons 56, Hinsdale South 38
Machesney Park Harlem 51, Belvidere North 33
Maine South 55, Niles West 30
Maine West 52, Maine East 39
Massac County 47, Benton 40
Metamora 62, Morton 61
Minooka 48, Oswego 42
Mt. Pulaski 58, Athens 45
Mundelein 66, Lake Zurich 40
Naperville Central 59, Glenbard East 54
Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Burlington Central 44
Naperville North 43, Lisle (Benet Academy) 30
Newark 51, Serena 30
Niles Notre Dame 71, Fenwick 68, OT
Norris City (NCOE) 67, Wayne City 48
North Clay 55, Brownstown – St. Elmo 39
Northridge Prep 54, Walther Christian Academy 41
Okaw Valley 71, Argenta-Oreana 23
Orangeville 58, Lena-Winslow 41
Oswego East 52, Aurora (West Aurora) 40
Ottawa Marquette 55, Putnam County 25
Paris 61, Tuscola 52
Pecatonica 53, Dakota 32
Peoria (H.S.) 51, Bloomington 41
Peoria Christian 64, Calvary Christian Academy 47
Peoria Christian 64, Quest Academy 47
Plainfield East 46, Joliet Central 43
Plainfield North 62, Yorkville 51
Princeville 50, Delavan 48
Proviso West 58, Willowbrook 47
Quincy Notre Dame 74, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 49
Red Hill 56, Martinsville 44
Richwoods 61, Champaign Central 50
Riverdale 71, Hall 63, OT
Riverside-Brookfield 65, Aurora Central Catholic 39
Roanoke-Benson 63, Woodland 20
Rockford East 82, Belvidere 31
Roxana 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30
Seneca 42, Henry 32
Sesser-Valier 66, Waltonville 37
South Beloit 54, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 11
South Elgin 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Robinson 43
St. Viator 57, Lake Forest Academy 49
Steeleville 44, Red Bud 29
Stevenson 48, Zion Benton 43
Streamwood 71, Huntley 62
Streator 66, Reed-Custer 46
Tamms (Egyptian) 72, Elverado 58
Taylorville 48, Rochester 40
Teutopolis 74, Macon Meridian 59
Thornton Fractional North 53, Argo 44
Thornton Fractional South 55, Shepard 35
Tolono Unity 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47
Trenton Wesclin 49, Freeburg 47
Triad 42, Alton Marquette 41
Washington 68, Pekin 36
Waterloo 51, Waterloo Gibault 32
Waubonsie Valley 61, St. Francis 46
Wheaton Warrenville South 44, Wheaton North 31
Whitney Young 81, Chicago Mt. Carmel 71
Williamsville 56, Hartsburg-Emden 22
Wilmington 50, Manteno 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aurora Christian vs. Ridgewood, ppd.
LaSalle-Peru vs. Morris, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argo 62, Thornton Fractional North 11
Aurora (West Aurora) 59, Oswego East 45
Bethalto Civic Memorial 79, Waterloo 30
Breese Central 62, Okawville 46
Buffalo Tri-City 50, Riverton 37
Cairo 56, Elverado 46
Canton 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 35
Charleston 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36
Chrisman 25, DeLand-Weldon 20
Christopher 41, Chester 28
Dakota 51, Scales Mound 35
Danville 65, Normal Community 49
Dixon 43, Lena-Winslow 41
Dunlap 73, East Peoria 37
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Glenbard East 25
Eureka 37, Downs Tri-Valley 22
Evanston Township 64, Glenbrook North 40
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Tolono Unity 33
Farina South Central 67, Sandoval 20
Fisher 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46
Flora 51, Dieterich 36
Freeburg 64, Trenton Wesclin 17
Grayslake North 46, Mundelein 33
Harrisburg 56, Gallatin County 31
Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 53
Herrin 46, Carbondale 27
Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10
Illini West (Carthage) 39, Mendon Unity 36
Kankakee (McNamara) 49, Beecher 38
Knoxville 51, Illini Bluffs 44
Lanark Eastland 57, West Carroll 15
LeRoy 44, El Paso-Gridley 41
Lewistown 52, Macomb 40
Lockport 41, Stagg 36
Maine South 60, Niles West 24
Marissa/Coulterville 54, East Alton-Wood River 33
Marist 63, Carmel 32
Maroa-Forsyth 44, Warrensburg-Latham 36
McGivney Catholic High School 46, Granite City 29
McHenry 52, Johnsburg 43
Morton 36, Metamora 31
Mother McAuley 66, St. Ignatius 32
Mt. Zion 47, Sullivan 46
Nazareth 54, St. Viator 39
New Trier 44, Glenbrook South 39
O’Fallon 60, Belleville West 47
Quincy Notre Dame 46, Springfield 32
Red Bud 52, Steeleville 17
Riverdale 51, St. Bede 18
Roanoke-Benson 60, Ottawa Marquette 54
Rockford Auburn 80, Freeport 42
Rockford East 40, Belvidere 28
Rockridge 49, Orion 32
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Lincoln 44
Seneca 55, Hall 40
South Beloit 41, North Boone 38
Stevenson 70, Dundee-Crown 48
Streator 39, Reed-Custer 29
Teutopolis 74, Macon Meridian 59
Tremont 58, Fieldcrest 50
Watseka (coop) 68, Donovan 30
Westchester St. Joseph 56, Providence 40
Westlake 65, Willows 37
Wilmington 50, Manteno 42
Woodlawn 42, Goreville 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/