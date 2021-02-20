Ronsiek scores 27, Creighton tops No. 19 DePaul women 83-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 27 points, Temi Carda added 18 and eight assists and Creighton became the first unraked team to beat No. 19 DePaul this year, winning 83-72. Ronsiek was 9-for-12 shooting and Carda, one of the few players to wear a mask while playing, was 6 of 9 as the Bluejays went 29 of 50, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. For good measure they made their first 16 free throws, going 17 of 18. Lexi Held and Sonya Morris scored 17 points apiece and Jorie Allen had 16 with seven rebounds for the Blue Demons. Their other losses were to current top five teams Texas A&M, Louisville and UConn twice.