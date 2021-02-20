Promising trend continues in Ill. with 42 new COVID deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — The promising trend of COVID-19-related deaths is continuing as authorities say there has been just one day in February when there were more than 100 deaths related to the virus. On Saturday, Illinois public health officials reported 42-COVID-19 deaths and 1,922 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. All told, since the pandemic began early last year there have been 20,234 COVID-19 deaths and 1,172,824 confirmed or probable cases.