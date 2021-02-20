Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near DenverNew
Debris from a commercial airliner fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport. Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver. No other details were immediately available.