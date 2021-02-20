Oil spill stains Israeli shoreline; investigations underway

HADERA, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of the Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife. Israeli media say Saturday that several volunteers have been hospitalized after inhaling fumes. Israel Nature and Parks Authority urges people to stay away from the beach at 16 communities that are most polluted. At Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. The reason and timing of the spill are yet to be determined, but stormy weather earlier this week is believed to have pushed the pollutants ashore.