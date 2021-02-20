North Dakota routs S. Illinois in a spring season opener

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three touchdown passes, Otis Weah had 91 yards rushing and a score, and North Dakota beat Southern Illinois 44-21 in a FCS spring season opener. Weah carried 13 times and his 1-yard TD run midway through the third quarter gave the Fighting Hawks a 22-14 lead. Schuster had added two of his three TD passes later in the third to stretch the lead to 37-14. Schuster finished 15-of-23 passing for 118 yards. Southern Illinois quarterback Kare Lyles left the game late in the second half with a rib injury and did not return. Romeir Elliott’s 1-yard TD run cut the Salukis’ deficit to 16-14 at halftime.