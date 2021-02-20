No. 25 Missouri State women beat Bradley, win 11th straight

Brice Calip scored 17 points, Abby Hipp had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Missouri State beat Bradley 75-62 for its 11th straight win. Sydney Wilson added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin had 10 for Missouri State (15-2, 11-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which is off to its best MVC start since going 11-0 in 2004. The Bears had a 12-0 conference start in 1996. The Bears opened the third quarter on a 11-0 run and closed it with consecutive 3-pointers from Sydney Manning for a 54-39 lead. Gabi Haack scored 24 points to lead Bradley (12-10, 8-7).