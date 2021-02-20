Midwest Food Bank sends first truckload of aid to winter-ravaged Texas

BLOOMINGTON (WEEK) -- As of Friday, millions of people in Texas don't have water, and still 100,000 people don't have power nearly a week after a historic winter storm crippled the state's power grid.

In response, many central Illinoisans are wanting to help.

The Salvation Army requested the Midwest Food Bank send 4,000 family food boxes to help their relief efforts in Texas.

Each of those boxes contains enough food to feed a family of four for 4-5 days, and the food bank turned to the community for volunteers to help pack them.

Executive Director Tara Ingham says once the appeal went out, time slots for volunteers filled up fast.

"To see the response from the community, people wanting to be involved to help from a distance for our neighbors all the way down in Texas is really a touching thing," Ingham said.

The first shipment from the Midwest Food Bank was expected to arrive in Texas by Friday night.

If you're interested in donating, you can call the Midwest Food Bank at (309) 663-5350.