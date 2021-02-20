LaVine scores 38, Bulls hold off struggling Kings 122-114

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 38 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the slumping Sacramento Kings 122-114. The Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night. They withstood a fourth quarter push and handed the Kings their sixth loss in a row. LaVine made 15 of 20 shots in his fourth straight game with 30 or more points. He also had three steals. Coby White scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and made a key layup in the closing minute.