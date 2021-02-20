Kegel Harley-Davidson host chili cook-off to support Rock River Valley Food Pantry

ROCKFORD(WREX)— Bikers in the Rockford community put on their cooking hats and made chili for a good cause on Saturday.

Kegel Harley-Davidson hosted a chili cook-off.

People were able to get their grub on while helping out the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.

Proceeds from the cook-off will go to the organization.

"It's great because bikers are really a giving community. They have got really big hearts, and most of the people here are from different riding groups. So they share interest and want to talk about riding and getting ready for the summer," said general manager Katrina Kegel-Mather.

In total, 17 groups participated in the cook off.