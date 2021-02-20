Freeport family recounts their journey out of an iced-over Texas

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Jacksons planned a weekend away in Texas to see family and enjoy a southern vacation. However, the first night of their visit gave them an idea of what was in store for them.

"The bridges just iced up instantly," Jackson said. "We got into an accident on the first night."

The accident was minor, but the power outages seen across Austin, Texas weren't. The Jackson's found hotel reservations at 5:00 a.m. the following day, if they had called four hours later, they would have been stranded in below zero temperatures without shelter.

With shelter and heat, the Jacksons did what they could to help out people who didn't have shelter. They invited one homeless man into their room for a hot meal and to warm up. But hours afterwards, the Jacksons lost water which was the breaking point for the family to leave town.

"At first I was reluctant because I don't like driving when it's icy," Samuel Jackson Jr. said. "But on Wednesday when the water turned off, I told them get ready, let's go."

The Jackson's teamed up with family friends who were also trying to get out of Texas. From there, the families traded off driving as Samuel Jackson III looked out of the window to see the carnage.

"All of the jack-knifed semis, there was one up on the overpass blocking the whole overpass," Samuel III said.

The family saw bumper to bumper traffic and only made progress with streams of cars using emergency lanes and frontage roads. After hours of white knuckle driving in Austin and Dallas, the Jacksons found more open road and made it safely back to Freeport.'

The Jacksons added that the family members the went to visit found shelter and electricity.