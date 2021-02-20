Dry conditions Saturday give way to a snowy Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you enjoyed the dry conditions Saturday, snow is expected to reach the area by the end of the weekend. There is hope with a gradual increase in temperatures during the week.

Dry Saturday:

Last night in the teens until the end of next week.

The weekend has brought sunshine and dry conditions thus far. Temperatures expected to dip into the teens tonight with wind chills still being near or below zero making for a chilly night. Temperatures bounce back to the lower 30s Sunday. Saturday night will be the last night with temperatures in the teens until the end of next week.

With warmer temperatures ahead, there is a catch. Snow showers are expected to wrap up your weekend.

Snowy Sunday:

Snow chances and timing for Sunday afternoon.

After a dry Saturday, snow showers are expected to begin late morning, early afternoon on Sunday. Snow may be heavy at times. The snow will be heavy and wet, making for difficulties shoveling.

Road conditions will also be a concern by Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Conditions will deteriorate with this snow being heavy and wet, leading to difficulties clearing it and causing slick spots. This winter weather will result in snow totals of about 2 to 4 inches.

The storm will move out of the area by midnight, allowing for roads to be cleared by the Monday morning commute. Thankfully, next week will bring lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

Warmer week ahead:

Warmer temperatures next week with dry conditions.

Saying good-bye to the snow, next week brings only dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies for a majority of the week will provide some relief after another round of winter weather. Temperatures will finally be back in the mid to upper 30s with lots of sunshine resulting in pleasant conditions.

Warmer temperatures this week will put Rockford near average after a spell of artic air. This trend will continue with near or above average temperatures for this week even into the first few days of March.