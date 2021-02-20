Skip to Content

Deal reached in suit alleging James Franco sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A settlement deal has been reached in a lawsuit that alleged James Franco intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into exploitative sexual situations. A filing in Los Angeles Superior Court said a settlement had been reached in the class-action suit brought by former students at the now-defunct Studio 4. The document was filed on Feb. 11, but it has not previously been reported. The lawsuit alleged that Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation.” Franco’s attorneys called the claims false, inflammatory and legally baseless. 

Associated Press

