Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden paid a visit Saturday to former Sen. Bob Dole, days after the World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Biden served in the Senate with Dole for more than two decades. The president arrived Saturday afternoon at Washington’s Watergate complex, where the 97-year-old and his wife, Elizabeth, have maintained a longtime residence. The White House described Dole as a “close friend” of the president. Dole said this week he plans to begin undergoing treatment on Monday. Dole represented his native Kansas in Congress for almost 36 years.

