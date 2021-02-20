As ‘Kimye’ become Kim and Kanye, will it stay peaceful?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Initial signs suggest a smooth split between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. As “Kimye” becomes just Kim and Kanye with Kardashian filing for divorce Friday, they do so with a prenuptial agreement in place, independent fortunes and a desire to share time with their four kids. Attorney Daniel Jaffe who has worked on celebrity divorces for decades, says the prenup means the famous couple likely kept their property separate during the marriage, making it easy to divide now. And with Kardashian seeking joint custody, child issues seem to be moving forward peacefully. But Jaffe says most celebrity divorces start out amicable until “somebody does something totally stupid” and “it blows up.”