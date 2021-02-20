Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80

ROME (AP) — The artist who sculpted the bronze statue near the New York Stock Exchange that became an iconic symbol of Wall Street has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80. The town of Vittoria said Arturo Di Modica died at his home on Friday evening. It said Saturday that Di Modica had been ill for some time. The sculptor lived in New York for more than 40 years in New York. He arrived in 1973 and opened an art studio in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. With the help of a truck and crane, Di Modica installed the 3.5-ton “Charging Bull” without permission on the night of Dec. 16, 1989.