Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead

The United States has returned to the Paris climate accord. President Joe Biden told a virtual gathering of European leaders Friday that the world “can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change.” Global leaders applauded the United States’ formal return to the mostly voluntary 2015 agreement. They say they expect the U.S. to show leadership in the fight against warming by setting strong targets for carbon pollution cuts by 2030. Trump said soon after he took office that he would start the process of pulling the U.S. from the Paris accord, but it didn’t take effect until Nov. 4, 2020.