White Sox newcomer Hendriks eager to lock down closer role

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks insists he’s just another reliever until he earns the closer’s job with the Chicago White Sox. He says he needs “to make sure” he does just that. The White Sox landed one of baseball’s best closers when they signed Hendriks to a $54 million contract in January. The 32-year-old right-hander made his first All-Star team in 2019 with Oakland and dominated again for the Athletics last season. Hendriks finished second in the majors with 14 saves and a 1.78 ERA in the pandemic-shortened year. He struck out 37 and walked just three in 25 1/3 innings.