WEB EXCLUSIVE: Some of the evidence Winnebago County’s State’s Attorney reviewed in his decision to drop charges against a RPD officer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced he was dismissing charges against a Rockford Police Officer.

Officer Frank Fabiani was charged with misdemeanor battery relating to an incident that happened June 27, 2020.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop when William Patrick Gettings, a frequent protester who also goes by the name Sage, was pulled over for failing to use their turn signal.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says Officer Fabiani approached Gettings' passenger side window, asked for and received Gettings' license and registration, and returned to his squad car.

After a few minutes, Gettings exited his car. From his squad car, Officer Fabiani twice commanded Gettings to get back into his car. Gettings replied “no” and refused to get back into his car, according to State's Attorney Hanley.

Officer Fabiani exited his squad car and approached Gettings, commanding him to turn around and face his car. Gettings refused to obey this command.

According to State's Attorney Hanley, Officer Fabiani then grabbed Gettings by the arms and turned them toward the car. Gettings then tensed their arms and attempted to pull away. Fabiani performed a “leg sweep” on Gettings and Gettings fell to the ground.

Hanley says Gettings continued to resist arrest and at one point, grabbed Officer Fabiani’s holstered firearm while stating “I’m grabbing your gun.”

Gettings was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Gettings faced several charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a peace officer, but those charges were later dropped by then State's Attorney, Marilyn Hite Ross. Hite Ross then charged Fabiani with battery.

"We reviewed all the facts of the case and believed we couldn't beyond a reasonable doubt prove Officer Fabiani battered Mr. Gettings", said Hanley.

Hanley says the footage he reviewed included multiple dashcams. He says in reviewing those videos it was clear to see Gettings resisted arrest. However, Hanley says he decided to not reinstate those charges.

"Based upon our review of the evidence we believe Mr. Gettings did resist arrest. As the state's attorney I do have prosecutorial discretion on whether I can charge someone with the crime. I felt everything that happened since June, both in this incident and our community, that it was best to not charge with Mr. Gettings."

Hanley released the dashcam footage as well as a phone call Gettings made to his parents while in jail. He says he released this footage in a move of transparency he hopes will build trust in the community, and also help people to better understand this case.

"In this case because the investigation was over. In other words we aren't investigation Gettings anymore, we're not investigating Officer Fabiani. Thus some of the ethical duties we have to ensure a fair trial are gone."

Hanley says he also talked to partners who initially recorder those pieces of evidence. For example, the Rockford Police Department turned over the dashcam footage, while the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office turned over jail calls. Hanley says all partners involved singed off on these materials being published.

"I'm hoping to build trust with the community by being transparent and releasing the footage, but I do have to understand that not all of it looks good. My fear in society is too often we look at the video and say, 'OK I'm going to make my mind up only on the video.' On this case there was video but other evidence as well. There's the recollection of events by Fabiani, recollection by other officers there, there's other dashcam footage, there's jail call by Gettings where he makes admissions for reaching for Fabiani's gun. It's not just the video. I hope the community educates itself and understands we can't try cases on the video alone."