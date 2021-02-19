Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — An investigator says dependence on opioid medication was the “driving force” behind last week’s shooting at a Minnesota health clinic that left one person dead and four injured. In an application for a search warrant, Wright County Deputy Patrick Bailey says authorities found a plastic bag containing six oxycodone pills in a search of Gregory Ulrich’s hotel room. Bailey also describes a video in which Ulrich mentions taking more than 30 pills at a time. Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9 shooting at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo.