Warmer and snowy weather replaces the Arctic chill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After two weeks of Arctic air stuck in the Stateline, the chill leaves and the usual late February temperatures move back in. The warmer weather comes with a side of snow, however.

Goodbye Arctic weather:

We are down to hours of Arctic temperatures left instead of days (or weeks). Overnight temperatures dip below zero one last time for the foreseeable future, so we'll have to contend with another very brisk morning. The morning does bring a lot of sunshine with it, however.

Warmer weather finally moves back in this weekend.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures jump back to the low 20's. Cloud cover builds in throughout the afternoon, so don't look for the sunshine to last all day.

Saturday night provides temperatures in the teens, thanks to the warmer air moving in. Over the last 2 weeks, only one night got to 10 degrees in Rockford. The rest of the nights were either in the single digits or well below zero.

The warming trend culminates in temperatures in the low 30's Sunday afternoon. This is the first time in 17 days that temperatures are near or above freezing.

Sunday snow:

The surge in warmth comes with snow showers on Sunday. The morning is dry, so you'll have a little time to get some errands in before roads turn slushy.

Snow showers sweep into the Stateline Sunday afternoon.

Around noon, light snow starts falling. Roads may not turn slushy immediately, but keep a watchful eye out for slick spots. The snow showers pick up by the evening. Slushy roads are likely by this point, so be careful driving around if you have to go out. Showers wrap up by 11 pm, which may give us enough time to get the roads cleaned up before the morning commute.

A couple inches of wetter snowfall is likely Sunday.

1-3" of snow is on the way; most spots end up between 2-3". The snow this time around is the wetter type. The extra moisture adds to the weight of the snow, so this will be harder to shovel and clear up. On the plus side, the snow should be pack-able, making it good material for snowmen and the like.

Dry and warmer:

Snow looks to melt early next week as we return to above freezing.

The warmer weather doesn't go away anytime soon. Temperatures remain near or above freezing during the day throughout next week. Early in the week, conditions may get close to 40 degrees for a day or two.

Partly cloudy weather stays in place, so snow stays out of the forecast for the most part. There are slight chances late in the week, so the week may not be completely dry.

The thaw plays out nicely, in that the melting should be slow. Because conditions drop below freezing each night, a limited amount of snow melts. This should lower the risk of street and river flooding, since not all of the snow dumps into the waterways and roads right away.