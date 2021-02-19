US: Aid pause to Ethiopia no longer linked to dam dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States says it has decided to “de-link” its suspension of millions of dollars of aid to Ethiopia from that country’s dispute with Egypt over a massive hydroelectric dam project. But the State Department says that does not mean all the roughly $272 million in security and development assistance will immediately start to flow, and it depends on more recent “developments.” That is an apparent reference to the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The State Department says humanitarian assistance remains exempt from the aid suspension. The Ethiopian prime minister’s office has not commented.