Underclassmen spark Lutheran to win over Stillman Valley

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran sophomore Walt Hill started the show, while freshman Mike Jones closed it. Hill scored 20 of Lutheran's first 21 points, while Jones threw down a ferocious dunk in the 3rd quarter to cap off a 73-44 win over Stillman Valley to stay undefeated on the season.

Hill finished with 21 points, while Jones flashed the potential that could make him a force in years to come. Stillman Valley played tough early on, pulling to within 23-19 late in the 2nd quarter. But Lutheran went on a 9-0 run to close the half, extending the lead to 32-19, then ran away with it in the 3rd quarter.

In other Big Northern play, Rockford Christian went on the road and beat previously unbeaten Genoa-Kingston, 65-52. Byron beat Oregon, 72-45.

In Interstate 8 girls basketball, Sycamore took control of the conference in a 1st place showdown with Sandwich. The Lady Spartans defended their home court to the tune of 45-23.

GIRLS SCOREBOARD

Forreston 38, Ashton-Franklin Center 27

Eastland 52, Polo 29

Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Lutheran 43