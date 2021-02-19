UN rights experts concerned over India’s changes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — U.N. human rights experts are urging India to ensure that the rights of people in Kashmir are safeguarded after New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a slew of administrative changes through new laws. The two experts at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Thursday say the changes could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslims and other minorities. They expressed fears of demographic changes in the region. The statement came as diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India’s capital concluded a two-day visit to the region. India’s External Affairs Ministry deplored the statement and said the experts shouldn’t jump to hasty conclusions.