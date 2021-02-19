UN envoy meets east-based Libya commander in push for unity

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. special envoy to Libya has met with the country’s east-based military commander as part of efforts to unite rival factions in the war-torn North African nation. The two during their meeting on Friday agreed on the importance for all Libyan parties to commit to and facilitate national elections due in December. The vote was laid out in the U.N.-backed political roadmap for Libya. Libya’s influential east-based military commander, Khalifa Hifter, has been a controversial figure and in 2019 launched an offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli. His campaign ultimately failed the following year.