Trailblazing, long-time Rockford aldermen say they never had ‘constituents’ only friends

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Aldermen Ann Thompson-Kelly and Venita Hervey have more than three decades worth of public service between them, but you won't see their names on the ballot next week. They've decided not to seek reelection in their respective wards.

On Friday, they sat down to discuss their legacies.

When Hervey and Thomspon-Kelly decided to run for Rockford aldermen in the 5th and 7th wards, they weren't trying to break barriers or hold people accountable .

"There was no one issue," Hervey says as to why she got involved.

They both say they simply did it for the love of their community, and to improve the quality of life for the people they love. They never had constituents, only neighbors and friends.

Hervey jokingly called the residents of her ward her "peeps." But joking aside, what aldermen give their communities is a seat at the table, one Thompson-Kelly says was missing before she ran.

"You have to have representation in order to accomplish anything," Thompson-Kelly explains.

But while both are humble and unwilling to admit it, Thompson-Kelly and Hervey are trailblazers, the first and third Black women ever elected to the Rockford City Council respectively.

"I didn't do it to be a hero," Thompson-Kelly says. "I did it because it needed to be done."

Thompson-Kelly says she longs for the day when the adjectives "first Black..." is no longer necessary or used to describe someone.

Between the pair, their list of accomplishments in public service spans almost four decades. But Hervey points to Food Market La Chiquita and the Morgan Street Bridge as areas of pride. Thompson-Kelly says the relationships the city's built with businesses and community service officers are the work she's most proud of.

But they both have things they wish had gone differently.

"Rock Valley [College], the Advanced Technology Center, should've been an accomplishment," Hervey sighs.

That was the failed plan to rehab the dilapidated Barber Colman plant for students and job training.

"I took it personally, I still take it personally," Hervey says.

Hervey once told this reporter she intends to put something in that space off South Main Street, "even if she has to pull Barber Colman down herself brick by brick."

For Thompson-Kelly, she sees West State Street as somewhat of a disappointment. It's a project years in the making and still on the city's Capital Improvement Program. Around a $16 million investment would re-do roads and put in more sidewalks. She wishes she could've seen it finished while in office.

Both look back at their tenure humbly and introspectively, and they say the hard work behind the scenes is rarely seen by the public, but always worth it.

"When they do vote, I hope they think of all quadrants of the city, not just their area," Thompson-Kelly says of the advice she would leave to aldermen. "If that starts to happen more, we all would benefit greatly."

As for Hervey, despite giving up her seat, she's not done yet.

"I'm willing to work with whoever the people elect," Hervey says.

Hervey is an attorney by trade.

A work ethic that broke racial barriers and glass ceilings, the six candidates for the 5th and 7th wards will have big shoes to fill.

"I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to represent residents of this community," Thompson-Kelly says.

Thomspon-Kelly is endorsing Janessa Wilkins, while Hervey has endorsed Eldridge "Skip" Gilbert Jr. to fill her seat.