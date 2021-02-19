Toomey, who once unified the GOP, now on the outs over Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right. But it’s now Toomey facing angry rank-and-file Republican Party committee members and the potential of a censure vote, a symbolic gesture particularly since Toomey isn’t seeking reelection next year. Toomey once endorsed challenges to Republican officeholders who weren’t seen as conservative enough, but is now urging Republicans to be tolerant of a difference of opinion over whether Trump is to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.