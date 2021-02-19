Skip to Content

Thailand’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

10:40 pm National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has survived a no-confidence vote in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption. Nine other ministers also survived the vote. It marked the second no-confidence test Prayuth’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019, following a contested election after Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup as the army chief. He’s accused of deepening divisions by using the monarchy as a shield against criticism of his government. A student-led protest movement has campaigned since last year for him to step down. They want the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy reformed.

Associated Press

