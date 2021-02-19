Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor Rockford now hiring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you or someone you know need a job this summer, Six Flags is hiring!

Six Flags Great America announced they plan to hire 4,000 team members for the 2021 season. The amusement park is hiring multiple positions, including Ride Operators, Lifeguards, and Food & Beverage Team Members.

13 News reached out to Six Flags to see how many of those positions will be at Hurricane Harbor Rockford specifically, but we haven't heard back at this time.

Interested individuals can apply online at any time and virtual interviews are available seven days a week.

Six Flags Great America is scheduled to open to the public on April 24 pending final approval from state and local officials.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford will kick off summer by opening their gates on May 29.