Nik’s Wish surprises Waterman resident with free tools

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Fighting cancer is hard enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even harder. That's why one group wanted to bring some hope to a man battling the disease in the Stateline.

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, also known as Nik's Wish, surprised 20-year-old Miguel Leon with a huge pile of free tools at The Home Depot in Machesney Park Friday. Leon, who is from Waterman, is battling Ewing sarcoma.

"I am truly grateful," said Leon. "This is a huge blessing for me and my family and it was just such an awesome experience and I will never forget this."

Nik's Wish is a Rockford-based nonprofit that looks to help bring joy across the country to young adults fighting cancer. Thanks to Nik's Wish and The Home Depot, Leon can pursue his interest in becoming a mechanic with his very own starter kit.

"I was so excited to see him so happy and the lamp was here of course," said Nik's Wish Founder Kelli Ritschel Boehle. "Home Depot helped us build this lamp and it was just a sign of hope and it all came together so it was just fantastic. That is what the lamp is for is to bring joy."

The foundation says this is Leon's mini wish and that his big wish is on hold due to the pandemic.